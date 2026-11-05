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Voter Registration Rules and Citizenship Proofs Face Senate Action
By Legis1 Editorial,3 days ago
Congress is weighing competing proposals on voter registration records and list maintenance, with some bills requiring proof of citizenship to register and others restricting voter removals. Meanwhile, two executive orders are facing pending legal challenges, according to a new Congressional Research Service (CRS) report. . Two executive orders address state...