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Congress Weighs Oversight of US-Japan Critical Minerals Agreement
By Legis1 Editorial,3 days ago
The 2023 U.S.-Japan critical minerals agreement took effect immediately upon signature without congressional approval and changed neither U.S. law nor existing tariffs, according to a new Congressional Research Service (CRS) report. . The agreement covers cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese and nickel, key inputs for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Congress now...