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Federal Revolving Loan Funds Face Sustainability Challenges
By Legis1 Editorial,4 days ago
Federal revolving loan funds can expand access to financing for underserved businesses, but their long-term viability depends on balancing economic development goals with financial sustainability. . Federally funded economic development revolving loan funds (ED-RLFs) are designed to make loans to small businesses and underserved markets through a self-replenishing structure that...