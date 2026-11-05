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Senate Will Examine Four Nominees Across Three Agencies
By Legis1 Editorial,3 days ago
Four nominees spanning the Department of Transportation, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and NASA are set to face the Senate in a single nominations hearing on November 10. The FCC seat carries particular weight: Danielle Thumann Severs, a senior counsel to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, was nominated to fill one of two open FCC seats, meaning her confirmation would shift the commission's composition. The hearing is titled "Hearings To Examine The Nominations Of Leslie Becera, Of Virginia, To Be An Assistant Secretary Of Transportation, Danielle Thumann Severs, Of North Carolina, To Be A Member Of The Federal Communications Commission, And Joshua Shoemaker, Of Virginia, To Be Chief Financial Officer, And Robert Steinau, Of Maryland, To Be Inspector General, Both Of The National Aeronautics And Space Administration" and is listed as a Senate hearing.