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Senate Will Examine Environmental Agency Air Office Nomination
By Legis1 Editorial,4 days ago
Schwab is nominated to fill the Environmental Protection Agency's assistant administrator post, which oversees the agency's air and radiation programs. The seat opened in October when Aaron Szabo departed the agency; Justin Schwab, then a senior adviser to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, was nominated to replace him. The Senate's decision to move forward with a confirmation hearing puts Schwab's record and views on air policy directly before lawmakers at a moment when the EPA's regulatory direction is under scrutiny. The Senate hearing is titled "Hearings To Examine The Nomination Of Justin Schwab, Of The District Of Columbia, To Be An Assistant Administrator Of The Environmental Protection Agency" and is scheduled for November 10. The hearing record lists no committee chair or ranking member, and the committee field carries no entry.