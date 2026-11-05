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Senate Foreign Relations Will Examine Pending Nominations
By Legis1 Editorial,3 days ago
The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has scheduled "Hearings To Examine Pending Nominations" for November 10. Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) chairs the Committee on Foreign Relations, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) is its ranking member; the committee's 21 members include Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a former U.S. ambassador to Japan who chairs the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Management subcommittee.