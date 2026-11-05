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U.S. Fire Administration Warns Families About E-Bikes vs. E-Motorcycles
By Kristina,3 days ago
November 5, 2026 — United States. A vehicle may look like a bicycle, have a saddle and even come with pedals, but that does not necessarily make it a legal electric bicycle. The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) is urging parents, buyers and emergency responders to pay closer attention to the difference between ordinary e-bikes and higher-powered electric motorcycles, often called e-motos.