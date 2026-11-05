undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Army Inactivates Psychological Operations Unit Amid Restructuring
By Legis1 Editorial,4 days ago
The Army inactivated the 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg on Sept. 29 as part of a restructuring of U.S. special operations forces (SOF), according to an updated Congressional Research Service (CRS) report. The move ended the group's mission as an active formation but did not necessarily dissolve the unit or eliminate its capabilities.