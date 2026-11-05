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Zuffa Boxing 12 Preview: Billam-Smith and Clarke Settle a Ten-Year Score in London
2 days ago
Zuffa Boxing 12 lands at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, November 7, with an all-British cruiserweight main event that has been a decade in the making. Former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) meets Tokyo Olympian Chev Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs) over 10 rounds. The card streams on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada and airs on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland.