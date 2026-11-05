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‘The formula that she has is working’: Gluesenkamp Perez reaffirms moderate, working class message with most decisive win yet
By Elena Neale-Sacks,3 days ago
The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican state Sen. John Braun for Washington’s competitive 3rd Congressional District appeared to be neck-and-neck for weeks leading up to Nov. 3. But ultimately, the Southwest Washington Democrat won reelection — possibly with her largest margin to date.
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