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Wallace & Gromit Return for Christmas in Barbour’s Most Charming Winter Adventure Yet
By Irionik Rotten,5 days ago
There are holiday ads, and then there are holiday events. For fans of animation, British pop culture, and handcrafted storytelling, the return of Wallace & Gromit is always something worth celebrating. This year, the beloved duo reunites with Barbour and Aardman for a brand-new Christmas short that perfectly blends nostalgic charm, inventive comedy, and wintry wonder. The film marks another festive collaboration between the iconic animation studio and the heritage fashion brand, continuing a partnership that somehow feels as natural as tea on a snowy afternoon.