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New Mexico Democrats expand state House majority following ‘historic blue wave’
By Patrick Lohmann,4 days ago
Democrats flipped four Republican-held House seats, including Rebecca Dow's District 38 seat, expanding their majority to 47 of 70 seats ahead of the January legislative session. Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico. New Mexico legislative Democrats unseated four incumbent Republicans on Tuesday, with leaders crediting the national “historic blue wave” for...