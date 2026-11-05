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‘MOUSE’ Rises in the Shadow When Someone Great Is Gone
By Matt Oakes,3 days ago
North Little Rock, Arkansas. 2002. Best friends Minnie (Katherine Mallen Kupferer) and Callie (Chloe Coleman) are just beginning the summer before their senior year of high school. Life’s infinite possibilities spool out in front of them, a tapestry of promise. Minnie, less popular but more academically accomplished, dreams of moving to the city and escaping the rural trap of small-minded townie culture, whereas Callie, beloved throughout the school and with a knack for theatrics, wants to hone her craft. Despite their close friendship, Callie’s popularity eclipses Minnie’s, the latter seen as the shy sidekick to her supercharged bestie. When Callie dies in a tragic car accident, Minnie is left reeling, trying to figure out how to move forward. A close friendship with Callie’s mom Helen (Sophie Okonedo) complicates the grieving process, as Minnie begins to step in for Helen’s lost daughter and the two try to navigate the tricky road of grief together.