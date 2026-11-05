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Mediaocean Expands Prisma Direct to Search with Microsoft Ad Integration
By BusinessWire,2 days ago
Integration connects order management, performance reporting, and electronic invoicing, reducing manual work from planning through reconciliation. Mediaocean’s Prisma, a trusted system of record for global media investment, today announced the completion of a Prisma Direct integration with the Microsoft Advertising Platform, enabling brands and agencies to streamline workflows from planning through reconciliation. Through Prisma Direct, buyers can send orders directly to the Microsoft Advertising Platform, receive campaign performance data back into Prisma, and manage invoices electronically, connecting key workflows within their broader media operations.