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Tumbleweed Smith Honored with Prestigious Kentucky Colonel Title at Big Spring Rotary Club Meeting
By KBest News,3 days ago
Longtime West Texas storyteller and radio personality Tumbleweed Smith received one of Kentucky’s highest honors at Tuesday’s Big Spring Rotary Club meeting, where he was presented with the honorary title of Kentucky Colonel. The recognition, considered the highest civilian honor awarded by the governor of the Commonwealth of...
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