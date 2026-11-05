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Drinking Tea May Protect the Heart
By Savannah Logan,3 days ago
A recent study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine has shown that regularly drinking tea is associated with a lower risk of vascular disease. The study included over 485,000 participants from the China Kadoorie Biobank whose daily tea drinking habits were recorded as part of their participation. These participants were then followed for over 9 years, during which they were monitored for the development of cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, pulmonary heart disease, and peripheral artery disease. Cardiovascular disease includes diseases that affect the heart and blood vessels, while cerebrovascular disease focuses on diseases that involve the blood vessels that supply blood to the brain. Similarly, pulmonary heart disease involves problems with the lungs or their blood vessels that impact the heart, and peripheral artery disease involves problems with the blood vessels that supply blood to the limbs. All of these diseases involve problems with the circulation of blood, which was the primary focus of the study. Tea consumption has been previously associated with vascular health, and this study sought to explore the details of this relationship.