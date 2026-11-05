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ISP Forensic Services Receives $500,000 Grant to Support Sexual Assault Nurse Program
5 days ago
Idaho State Police Forensic Services has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant to strengthen Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner resources and improve access to medical forensic services, particularly in rural Idaho communities. The funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime, will support ISP’s forensic nurse...