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Battle of the Badges to be held Saturday at Gallatin Civic Center
By JANET SCOTT,3 days ago
The fifth annual Battle of the Badges will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Avenue. The Battle of the Badges is an all-day basketball tournament in which local first responders trade their uniforms for basketball jerseys to compete for bragging rights and the Battle of the Badges Championship Trophy.