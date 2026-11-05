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Livmor Opens Private Preview of Carrier Command, AI-Powered Market Intelligence for Every Medicare Advantage Carrier in Every State
By cfelixcpa,3 days ago
Plans can see share, risk, rebate, Star Ratings, benefit design, and county standing against the market across 50 states and D.C. and connect their own data through an API. PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 5, 2026 — Livmor today opened a private preview of Carrier Command, an AI-powered market intelligence platform for Medicare Advantage plans, ahead of its Dec. 1 launch. Each month, Carrier Command reads every carrier in every state across 3,190 counties and delivers a written account of where a plan stands against the market and why, with every figure tied to its source and date.