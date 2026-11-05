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Adobe Brings Agentic CX Coworker to Major AI Platforms
By BusinessWire,3 days ago
Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker, the industry’s leading agentic teammate for customer experience orchestration, is now available within AI platforms by Anthropic, Databricks, Google, OpenAI and Microsoft, with Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Snowflake to follow, bringing agent-led customer experience workflows into tools thousands of enterprises use. New CX...