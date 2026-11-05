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BREADA celebrates 30 years, Eat Local Week highlights local restaurants and farmers
3 days ago
Main Street Market will host special lunchtime events featuring opportunities to connect with local farmers, enjoy live music, learn new cooking techniques and shop. The celebration also brings back Eat Local Week, encouraging residents to support local restaurants and farmers by choosing meals featuring Louisiana-grown and locally produced ingredients.
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