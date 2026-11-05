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Taco Bell reports sales recovery following lettuce-linked outbreak
By Justin Boggs,3 days ago
Taco Bell revealed this week that sales have returned to normal after the company was linked to an outbreak initially believed to be tied to contaminated lettuce. Taco Bell said sales fell 4% during the third quarter of 2026, which spans July through September, but rebounded to normal levels in October. The company credited the return of its Decades Menu for helping drive the recovery. The limited-time menu featured past favorites, including the Gordita Supreme, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and Chili Cheese Burrito.