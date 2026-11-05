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Ebola outbreak prompts CDC to issue travel order for all flights into U.S.
By MEGAN SWIFT,2 days ago
A new order from the CDC is targeting all international flights into the United States, including the Pittsburgh International Airport. (Louis B. Ruediger | TribLive) Anyone boarding an international flight into the United States must now attest that they haven’t been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the 21 days before their flight — amid an ongoing Ebola outbreak there.