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Grizz Exits KSII Ahead Of 2027 Move
By Lance Venta,3 days ago
Grizz has been teamed with Iris Lopez since March 2024. In a blog post announcing his departure, Montejano wrote, “In my short time with Iris, we built such a fun community full of people of all ages that have made every day on air feel less like work and more like a blessing. Suddenly, in the middle of all of this, I got an offer that felt surreal. Something I couldn’t have imagined that I just had to say yes to. I cant say just yet what this opportunity is, but it is one that will help me change both my life and the lives I am responsible for. If it was me, on my own, I probably would have chosen to stay. But I have to think about the people I have chosen to take care of, and for their sake, the smartest option was to say yes to a new adventure. One that will help me grow even more in my career on air, and that may one day afford me the opportunity to come back home and do even more for the city than I could have ever imagined. Thank you for letting me be here with you. I leave at the end of 2026 and begin 2027 somewhere new. So lets make the last of our time together good, El Paso.”