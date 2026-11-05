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Man arrested by U.S. Marshals Service in Mammoth Spring
By Mike Robertson,5 days ago
At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4th, the U.S. Marshals Service and the North Central Unit dog team apprehended James Jason Riddell on Creekside Trail in Mammoth Spring, following a traffic stop by the Mammoth Spring Police Department on October 12th. Riddell was wanted for fleeing and failure to register as a sex offender. Riddell was transported to the Fulton County Jail and is awaiting federal charges.