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Walworth County Commission discusses Mobridge voting center issues
By DRG Media, Mobridge,4 days ago
At their regular meeting on Wednesday, November 4th, the Walworth County Commissioners discussed complaints that were voiced by some residents regarding the change in location of the Mobridge voting center for the General Election. There were four voting centers in Walworth County for this election – the community centers in Akaska, Java, and Selby, and the Edge Event Center in Mobridge. Commission Chairman Randy Carlson said people were disappointed in not being able to vote at the Scherr-Howe Event Center in downtown Mobridge.