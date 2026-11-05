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Two Berkshire operations seize $325K in drugs, over 49,000 heroin bags
By Felix Day,3 days ago
Berkshire County, MASS. (WRGB) — Multiple people are facing drug trafficking and gun-related charges following two law enforcement operations in Berkshire County that resulted in the seizure of cocaine, heroin, guns and ammunition. According to information released by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the operations took place Oct. 15...
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