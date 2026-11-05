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Trouble on Tyneside! Matthias Jaissle breaks silence on Newcastle unrest as poor results pile pressure on German coach
By Mohamed Saeed,3 days ago
Jaissle addresses claims of dressing room confusion. Jaissle has moved to quell growing concerns regarding his future on Tyneside, insisting that he feels the absolute support of the club's board. The Magpies have endured a difficult period, losing four of their previous five fixtures and suffering a premature exit from the Carabao Cup. Currently sitting 13th in the top-flight standings, the pressure reached a boiling point after a dismal home defeat to Everton, which marked their second loss to the Toffees in less than a week.