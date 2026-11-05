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Jack Grealish to miss Coventry clash as David Moyes keeps tight-lipped over Everton future after disciplinary exile
By Khaled Mahmoud,3 days ago
Everton midfielder Grealish is set to extend his spell on the sidelines as the Toffees prepare for their upcoming clash with Coventry City. The 31-year-old, currently on loan from Manchester City, has already missed the club's last two fixtures against Newcastle in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup following a 'breach of club discipline'.