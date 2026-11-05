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NYC’s pied-à-terre tax can move forward, appeals court rules
By Aaron Ginsburg,4 days ago
New York City has won an appeal in a challenge to the rollout of its pied-à-terre tax, marking a victory for one of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s key agenda items. A state appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the Mamdani administration can continue rolling out the tax, reversing a September ruling by a Staten Island judge who said the city had mishandled the program’s launch and must redo it. While the lawsuit challenged the program’s rollout, not the tax itself, the surcharge still faces two ongoing lawsuits seeking to strike down the program.