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NFL Trade Rumors, Predictions for Derrick Henry, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jessie Bates III
By Zach Buckley,3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens were the latest squad to enter the roster-strengthening game, as they addressed their injury-riddled quarterback room with veteran Jacoby Brissett. Bigger splashes have already been made (Quenton Nelson, Jeffery Simmons and DeForest Buckner), but it's always notable when a signal-caller relocates. Suitors Eyeing Jessie Bates III?. 1...