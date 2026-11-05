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(10) Hawken at (2) NDCL football: Preview capsule for Division III regional quarterfinal
By John Kampfjkampf@news-herald.com,3 days ago
Last week: NDCL was idle, Hawken def. Howland, 36-29 (OT) On deck: Winner faces the winner of (3) Garfield Heights and (11) Benedictine on Nov. 13 in a regional semifinal. For the record: NDCL is playing for the first 10-win season in program history, while Hawken is coming off its first playoff win since 2009. The Hawks went offensively berserk in last week’s overtime win against Howland. Tanner Brandt threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns, with Charlie Mallett hauling in 15 passes for 241 yards and two scores to clinch his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season. Kevin Oster caught three touchdown passes as well. … NDCL has held three straight opponents to single digits heading into last weekend’s bye week. That staunch defense has many standouts, including Joey Penny (14 TFLs, 7 sacks), Joey Velotta (85 tackles 8 TFLs) and Carmen Cirino (3 INTs, 5 TFLs). Offensively, QB Brady Capel is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks around with 1,302 yards passing and 591 yard rushing with 25 total touchdowns.