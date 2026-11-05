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(11) Benedictine at (3) Garfield Heights football: Preview capsule for Division III regional quarterfinal
By John Kampfjkampf@news-herald.com,3 days ago
Where: Tiger Stadium, 4270 Northfield Road, Warrensville Heights. Last week: Garfield Heights was idle, Benedictine def. Gilmour, 17-14 On deck: Winner faces the winner of (2) NDCL and (10) Hawken on Nov. 13 in a regional semifinal. For the record: The Bengals pulled the first-round upset by defeating Gilmour in...