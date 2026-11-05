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(8) Youngstown Ursuline at (1) South football: Preview capsule for Division III regional quarterfinal
By John Kampfjkampf@news-herald.com,3 days ago
Last week: South was idle, Youngstown Ursuline def. Lake Catholic, 34-20 On deck: Winner faces the winner of (4) Salem, (5) Glenville and (12) University on Nov. 13 in a regional semifinal. For the record: South recorded its first undefeated regular season since 2012 and thus had a first-round bye....