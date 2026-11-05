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NAME OF PEDESTRIAN STRUCK AND KILLED NEAR MANKATO RELEASED
3 days ago
The state patrol has released the name of the woman killed after she was hit by a car on Highway 169 in South Bend Township Thursday morning. Authorities say 46-year-old Teresa Ann Haefner of Mankato was killed as she tried to cross 169 near Blue Earth County Road 59 around 6 am. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Chevy Impala was driven by 25-year-old Wyatt Fast of Mankato. He wasn’t hurt. Mankato police, South Bend Fire Department, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo ambulance assisted at the scene.
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