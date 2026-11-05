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For Georgia May Jagger, Fashion Is a Family Affair
4 days ago
It’s tough for Georgia May Jagger to pin down what, exactly, formed her magnetic sense of style as a London It girl in the 2000s. But being the daughter of two fashion icons—Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and supermodel Jerry Hall—certainly influenced things. “[My mom] loves to be glamorous,” Jagger tells W. “That’s always inspired me.” Starting her modeling career at just 14, Jagger’s striking aesthetic—the signature tooth gap, blond hair, and smudgy black eyeliner—earned her Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2009 (she was 17 at the time). With her indie-sleaze style and staple oversize graphic tees, she admits she was not one to dress up. But almost two decades later, things look different for the star, who does eveningwear with aplomb, especially during this time of year.