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What We Need to Know: Historic 2026 Midterms, Gas Prices & Black History
By Nia Noelle,3 days ago
Juliana Stratton becomes the fifth Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate, joining two others for an unprecedented three Black female senators. Voters elected three Black governors across Florida, Wisconsin, and Nevada, plus Texas's first Hispanic governor and Michigan's first Muslim senator. Lower oil prices dropped below $100 per barrel,...