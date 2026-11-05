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Scarlett Johansson says her role in The Batman: Part II gave her “existential angst”
By Jarrod Jones,3 days ago
Image: Tim Sale/DC; Screenshot: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube. As production on Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II continues to agitate worried fans—despite Steven Soderbergh politely coming in with back rubs and free Game Boys for everybody—Scarlett Johansson is expressing “existential angst” about her mystery role in the DC Studios sequel. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during a press junket to promote her role in James Gray’s very good new film Paper Tiger, Johansson briefly discussed the challenges of her role as her Tiger co-star Adam Driver, who’s certainly no stranger to top-secret movie projects, especially with Steven Soderbergh, watched her grapple with these feelings while keeping mum about details.