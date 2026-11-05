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Iowa public universities report $9.5B in revenues, identify future fiscal challenges
By Brooklyn Draisey Iowa Capital Dispatch,4 days ago
DES MOINES —Iowa’s public university system saw a combined total of $9.52 billion in actual revenues for fiscal year 2026, according to a report the Iowa Board of Regents will receive next week. The board released its fiscal year 2026 comprehensive fiscal report, detailing revenues and expenditures for...