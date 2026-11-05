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Art Center of Estes Park: Final days for Pots and Paints exhibit
By Art Center of Estes Park,3 days ago
“Pots and Paints,” featuring Artist Members Wynne Wilbur, ceramics, and Anne Sneary, watercolors. Final days to view this exhibit closing Nov. 9. Review by Diana Wade Board President: “Now I know what I needed last night at the opening of Anne Sneary and Wynne Wilbur’s wonderful new show at the Art Center — “Pots and Paints” — a tail to wag! Quite simply put, this is a happy show.