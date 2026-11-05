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Tae Simmons is embracing the responsibility of upholding San Diego State’s standard
By Chris Spiering,4 days ago
The short URL of the present article is: https://eastvillagetimes.com/mfwl. San Diego State basketball has built its identity on defense, toughness, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win. Those qualities have been present throughout the program’s history, and sophomore Tae Simmons is doing his part to make sure they remain at the forefront.