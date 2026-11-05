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Utah basketball seeks sharper start, fewer mistakes against Towson
By STEVE BARTLE,4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah basketball proved it could recover from a poor start in its season opener. Alex Jensen would prefer his team skip that part Thursday. The Runnin’ Utes host Towson at 7 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on ESPN+, looking to build on their second-half response against Long Beach State while correcting the mistakes that complicated a 66–63 victory.