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Kinaxis Reports 22% SaaS Growth in Q3 2026, Raises Full-Year Outlook
By LV Staff,4 days ago
Kinaxis reported strong third-quarter 2026 financial results, with continued growth in cloud-based supply chain software, expanding customer adoption, and an increased full-year financial outlook. The results reflect sustained demand for supply chain planning and orchestration technology as manufacturers and distributors seek greater visibility, agility, and coordination across increasingly complex operations.