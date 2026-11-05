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Long defeats Bryant in judges’ race
3 days ago
In a tightly contested race for a circuit court judge in the ninth judicial circuit to fill the vacancy of Raymond Cavanaugh. the candidates were Carissa Bryant and Chad Long. Bryant was a write in winner in the Spring Primary Election and was the Republican candidate. Long, who currently is a judge, was running as an Independent. In a tight race, Long defeated Bryant with 53 percent of the vote over the six counties. The ninth judicial circuit covers Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, and Warren counties.