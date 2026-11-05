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Blue Yonder Launches AI-Native Order Management for Retailers and Distributors
By LV Staff,4 days ago
Blue Yonder announced today the launch of its AI-native Order Management Solution, extending its Cognitive Solutions portfolio with capabilities designed to connect inventory, fulfillment, transportation, customer service, and returns around individual customer orders. The November 5 announcement reflects a broader shift in supply chain technology: moving beyond order visibility toward...