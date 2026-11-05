undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Winter Agenda: Events in November & December
By Avrey Evans,4 days ago
NOV. 6-8 Moab Folk Festival: Entering its 23rd year, this free, community-based festival comprises live performances, music education, and environmental stewardship. Designed for musicians, classes include songwriting, clawhammer banjo, vocal technique, mandolin, and more. Downtown Moab; moabfolkfestival.com. NOV. 13-14 Ogden Ski Swap: Pick up new gear before snow season begins...
1