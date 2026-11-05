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We Asked IMCC7 Attendees What Ocean Conservation Needs. Here’s What They Said.
By Authors,4 days ago
Conference schedules are gruelling. You wake up in a timezone and climate you aren’t used to, coffee in hand trudge into the first plenary session, and then spend the day bouncing between freezing conference rooms catching the talks in your area of expertise or to support your colleagues; All the while trying to set up meetings with grad students, potential funders, and drinking buddies from grad school. Conference presentations roll into poster sessions and happy hours and then chaotic group dinners with some of the smartest people you’ll ever meet. This goes on for two or three days or even two weeks; you are overwhelmed, exhausted, hung over, and dehydrated, and then it’s over and you’re back on the train or the airplane, returning to your regular life before you’ve even had a chance to absorb everything you’ve just experienced.