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How New Zealand’s Live Music Scene Fuels Festival Tourism
By Substream Staff,4 days ago
New Zealand has always had a tight-knit, punchy live music culture, but something has shifted in recent years. Promoters, city councils and tourism boards are now treating gigs and festivals as genuine visitor attractions rather than just local entertainment. That shift is changing how venues get booked, how festivals get funded, and how smaller towns think about their place on the national touring map.