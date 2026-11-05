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All Around Alameda – Crafts, Shopping, and Art
4 days ago
Support local print media, design a new ornament, and shop tons of local artists and vendors across the island. After local Halloween data scientists documented a record-breaking number of trick-or-treaters, Alameda is turning its attention to the upcoming holidays. With only 56 days left in 2026, we have a lot of fun on the way. This weekend in Alameda, get a jump start on gift shopping at the Mini Masterpieces Holiday Gifts Show Reception at Rhythmix Cultural Works on Friday, November 6. The ALAMEDUH Zine Issue 2 Release Party invites our local community to Faction Brewing on Saturday, November 7 for a celebration of the local arts scene and vendor market. The same day, get creative at a retro holiday craft class, Crafting Through the Decades: The 1950s, at the Alameda Gallery & Collective. Plus, if you’re looking for a gift with a little extra sparkle, get on over to the 13th Annual Jewelry & More Sale benefitting Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter at South Shore Shopping Center. And on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8, don’t miss the 46th Annual Alameda Holiday Boutique at the O’ Club.