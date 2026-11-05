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Nina Garcia’s Insider Guide to Istanbul
By Nina Garcia,4 days ago
You’re reading Nina Garcia’s Insider Guide newsletter. This edition was originally published in October 2026. Sign up to receive the next edition here. Istanbul is a city that trades in contrasts—East and West, history and modernity—and its layers go deep. Byzantine cisterns, Ottoman palaces, and a young, fashion-obsessed creative scene all share the same hills. You can spend the morning in a mosque from the 1500s, the afternoon haggling over antique jewelry in the Grand Bazaar, and the evening on a rooftop watching the Bosphorus turn gold.